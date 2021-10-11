Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Oct. 12

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Oct. 12.

STORM DAMAGE POWER OUTAGES: Some 10,000 Consumers Energy costumers were without power overnight after storms swept through West Michigan. Some customers in Allegan County are not expected to have power restored until later this morning. The storms also took down several trees.

GRPS INPUT SESSION: Grand Rapids Public Schools leaders want insight from the community as they develop the district's next strategic plan, and will offer another listening session tonight. That's from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Southwest Middle High School on Rumsey Avenue. You can find a copy of the plan on the district's website.

HEARINGS FOR NEW MAPS: Michigan's redistricting panel voted yesterday to advance multiple drafts of new congressional and legislative maps. The panel is made of four democrats, four republicans, and four non-partisans. The maps proposed would be fairer to Democrats than previous gerrymandering and will now advance to public hearings for public comment.

MUSK. ESCOOTERS: Electric scooter rentals could soon be coming to West Michigan's lakeshore. Muskegon city commissioners used Monday night's meeting to go through logistics of the new business riding into town. Ride Muskegon would use an app for people to check out rides through downtown and the lakefront, and there'll be designated parking for the scooters.

FORECAST | Monday night storms will be followed by a cooler and damp day Tuesday.

