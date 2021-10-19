Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Oct. 19

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Oct. 19.

HAITI KIDNAPPINGS: The Detroit News is reporting that five of 17 missionaries kidnapped and currently held hostage in Haiti are members of Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Oceana County. The church's pastor, Ron Marks, is quoted by the paper as saying the missionaries are a family, one adult and four children.

COMSTOCK HIGH SCHOOL CLOSED: Comstock High School has canceled classes for Tuesday, Oct. 19 due to a student testing positive for COVID-19. The student was present both at classes and at a school dance on Friday, Oct. 15. All other Comstock Public Schools buildings will remain open and activities will continued as planned.

BUSINESS MANDATE RECONSIDER: Michigan business groups are urging President Joe Biden to reconsider a plan to require most workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 but say, if it is enacted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should ensure related state rules are no stricter.

GEEK GROUP PLEAD GUILTY: Leaders of tech-based organization The Geek Group have pled guilty to various financial crimes, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced Monday. Prosecutors have alleged $740,000 in cryptocurrency was sold between March 2017 and December 2018 through the bogus company.

FORECAST: Well above average temperatures continue through mid-week. Get the full forecast here.

