HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER IN COURT | The driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident from the weekend will be in court Tuesday morning. Jason McCann will be arraigned on four charges in connection to the incident.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | Members of Congress will hear directly from a U.S. diplomat Tuesday in an inquiry trying to determine if President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses by pressing the president of Ukraine into pursing information that could help his campaign as Trump withheld military aid to the country.

TRUDEAU WINS SECOND TERM | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau beat his Conservative rival and won a second term in Canada's national elections Monday, but he lost the majority. Trudeau is expected to rely on the leftist New Democrat for support at times to pass legislation.

JUDGE HATCHETT IN MUSK. HTS. | The efforts to reduce gun violence in a West Michigan community are getting a boost by a big name. Television's Judge Glenda Hatchett will be the keynote speaker at an event Tuesday evening in Muskegon Heights.

OIL PRICES DOWN | Oil prices are sliding due to an increased supply, even as global economy concerns grow. The average price of gas in the Grand Rapids area is $2.62 a gallon, which is more than 10 cents cheaper than the average a month ago.

FORECAST | A powerful storm will bring rain and strong winds to the region through early Wednesday. Today will be mostly cloudy with lake-effect showers and perhaps some sleet or graupel mixing in as cooler weather arrives.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.