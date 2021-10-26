Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Oct. 26

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Oct. 26.

OTTAWA COUNTY VACCINE VOTE TODAY: Ottawa County Board of Commissioners are planning to adopt a resolution opposing the federal vaccine mandate during a meeting today. President Biden mandated the vaccine for organizations with more than 100 employees. That includes Ottawa County. This opposing resolution would authorize the board chairperson and clerk to sign the proposal. It would not overturn the mandate in Ottawa County.

FDA MEETING ON KIDS AND VAX: An FDA advisory committee will meet today to discuss the Pfizer shot for kids ages 5 to 11. That panel expected to approve the request for emergency use --Which means shots could be going into arms children as early as November.

UHAUL DOGS: Pound Buddies animal shelter in Muskegon is urgently looking for loving homes for 10 dogs removed from the back of a U-Haul truck. Eight are puppies and two are their parents. The shelter posted on Facebook that the puppies are 9 months old and eager for affection. While they are people-friendly, Pound Buddies says the puppies are still "a little nervous".

GRPS STRAT PLAN: Grand Rapids Public Schools are planning input sessions to receive feedback on the district's strategic plan. One of these sessions will be held Tuesday, Oct. 26. GRPS parents, students, faculty and the public are invited to join. At the end of the input sessions, the district will gather information shared and compile it on their website. The strategic plan will also be updated.

FORECAST: Dry weather returns for a few days along with more seasonable temperatures.

