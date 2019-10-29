HOUSE IMPEACHMENT VOTE | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Congress stating a vote will take place this week to make the impeachment inquiry formal. They will also establish a procedure for the ongoing House investigation.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES | Crews continue to fight Tuesday to drown, slash and smother wildfires that have incinerated dozens of homes in Northern and Southern California -- before returning windstorms can blow them back to life.

APPLE RECALL | A Michigan-based apple producer is recalling a number of apple varieties due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination concerns. They were shipped out from a North Bay Produce, Inc. facility to wholesalers and retailers in Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and several other states.

GIFT CARD SCAM | The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a gift card scam affecting the country. Baby and motherhood gift cards are being sent out by a "Jenny B" and are not from a friend, but part of a questionable marketing scheme by Mother's Lounge, LLC.

HAMILTON TICKETS ON SALE | 'Hamilton' is coming to West Michigan and tickets go on sale Nov. 7. The performances will start up on Jan. 21 and run through Feb. 7, 2020. For the best seats, prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets -- it's recommended that all tickets to the Grand Rapids show be purchased through Ticketmaster.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and cool, with light rain ending around midday, then partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.