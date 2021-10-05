Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Oct. 5

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Oct. 5.

KELLOGG STRIKE: Employees at Kellogg’s are walking off the job this morning after negotiations between the union and the company feel through Monday night. Negotiations began two weeks ago, with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union asking for livable wages and better benefits. In a statement, Kellogg’s said they are committed to negotiating a fair and competitive contract.

SCHOOLS OUTBREAKS AND COUNT DAY: Flat River Academy in Montcalm County is closed Tuesday for COVID-19 contact tracing and will be virtual for the rest of the week. This isn’t the only local school impacted by the virus. 95 new school outbreaks were reported in the past week across the state, including outbreaks in Kent and Ottawa counties.

DEPUTY INVOLVED SHOOTING: The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office has released video of Monday’s deadly shooting involving a deputy at the Shell gas station in Galesburg. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Officials say 22-year-old RV Johnson was lunging at the deputy with a knife. Johnson refused to drop the weapon, and the deputy shot Johnson when he lunged at him again.

BIDEN IN MICHIGAN TODAY: President Joe Biden is heading back to Michigan today. He will visit Howell to continue garnering support for his bipartisan infrastructure bill. The last time Biden visited Michigan was in July.

FORECAST | 48-hours of dry weather before rain returns. Get the full forecast here.

