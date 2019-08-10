SCOTUS & LGBTQ CASES | Abortion rights as well as protections for young immigrants and LGBT people top an election-year agenda for the Supreme Court. Its biggest decisions are likely to be handed down in late June, four months before the election.

RETAILERS PULL E-CIGS | Kroger and Walgreens have both joined the growing list of major retailers that will no longer sell e-cigarettes in the U.S. amid mounting health questions surrounding vaping. Walmart announced last month it would stop selling e-cigs at its stores nationwide.

MOD PIZZA OPENING | MOD Pizza is opening a second Grand Rapids location at the Shops at Centerpoint Mall. It's grand opening is set for Tuesday morning and the first 52 people will get free pizza.

LUMBERJACK TICKETS | Hockey season is well underway and if you want to check out some local talent, you're in luck! 13 ON YOUR SIDE is giving away tickets to 10 Muskegon Lumberjacks games this season.

FIRST FROST ON THE WAY | Evening temperatures will continue to drop this week, so if you had to turn on the heat last night, you're not alone. Monday night's temperatures dropped into the 30s and 40s. Experts say the first frost would kill this year's mosquitoes, which is good news in the fight against EEE.

FORECAST | High pressure will keep quiet things quiet and comfortable around West Michigan through Thursday. Today will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 60s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

