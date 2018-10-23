Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

SHOW ME THE MONEY| The Mega Millions jackpot is now the largest lottery jackpot in the world at $1.6 billion dollars. Tonight's drawing is at 11 p.m. What experts say will likely happen to the person who wins.

TUESDAY FORECAST| Mild and seasonal.

JENISON WOMAN SENTENCED FOR RELATIONSHIP WITH 12 YEAR-OLD| Woman blames depression and marital issues on relationship with minor.

VENUS STEWART FOUND| Authorities believe they've recovered the remains of a southwestern Michigan woman who disappeared in 2010 while getting her mail.

MIGRANT CARAVAN LATEST| More than 7,000 Central American migrants are making their way north through Mexico to the U.S. border. President Trump warned of “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners” mixed into the migrant caravan group.

OBAMA COMING TO MICHIGAN| He'll be stomping for Democrats ahead of the November midterm election.

HALLOWEEN CANDY | Hershey or Snickers? All month we're doing a Halloween candy bracket and we need your input to determine the best candy of all time. Tune in to find out who wins!

