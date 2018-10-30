Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

TRUMP VISITS PITTSBURGH | As the first funerals begin for the victims of Saturday's massacre, President Trump plans a visit with survivors and law enforcement.

TROOPS TO THE BORDER | The Pentagon will deploy up to 5,200 active duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to prevent members of a migrant caravan from illegally entering the country.

MEET THE CANDIDATES | They're vying to represent much of West Michigan in Congress and today Rep. Bill Huizenga and Dr. Rob Davidson square off in their second of two debates. It happens at Lakeshore Middle School in Grand Haven at 7 p.m.

BLUE WAVE VS. RED WALL | Last night in Walker Vice President Mike Pence promised the GOP would prevail in this year's mid-term elections. Here's what you missed.

SEARCH FOR MISSING MAN | Police are still asking for the public's help in finding Demetrius McKnight Jr., 25, who was last seen by his family on Oct. 19.

THE FUTURE OF MUSKEGON | It could have a huge economic impact on Muskegon and today you get to hear, first hand, what the plans are for the city's new convention center.

HALLOWEEN-EVE FORECAST | Some rain today, but it moves out in time for Halloween.

NO MORE 'LIKE' BUTTON? | Twitter Execs consider deleting the feature to improve debates on the platform.

HALLOWEEN CANDY | Kit Kat or Reese's? All month we're doing a Halloween candy bracket and we need your input to determine the best candy of all time. Tune in to find out who wins!

