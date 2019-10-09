MEIJER GUN POLICY | Meijer announced Monday they do not want customers to openly carry firearms their stores. Meijer recently evaluated its policies after Walmart, last week, said it would stop selling firearm ammunition and requested its customer not openly carry firearms in its store, even where states allow it.

GRAND RAPIDS FIRE | Authorities in Grand Rapids have shut down Hall Street SE between Lafayette Avenue SE and Madison Avenue SE while they investigate a structure fire Tuesday morning. No word yet on injuries, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is working to learn more.

JARED CHANCE IN COURT | After rejecting a plea deal Monday, jury selection got underway for Jared Chance in the murder and dismemberment of a Kalamazoo County woman. Opening statements and testimony are set to get underway Tuesday, Sept. 10.

STATE BUDGET | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP leaders announced Monday that they will work to enact a state budget without including a long-term funding plan to fix Michigan's deteriorating roads. The agreement stalls the possibility of a government shutdown.

RAM RECALL | Fiat Chrysler is adding more than 875,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide to a series of recalls to fix tailgates that can open while the trucks are being driven. A tailgate tab can fracture and cause the tailgates to unlatch, increasing the risk of cargo spilling onto the road.

FORECAST | Warmer and muggier air returns to West Michigan with scattered storms at times. Today will be mostly cloudy, much warmer and more humid with a few morning showers and storms possible mainly north.

