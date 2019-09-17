UAW STRIKE LATEST | Contract talks aimed at ending a strike by 49,000 auto workers against extended later into Monday afternoon with no end in sight anytime soon. A UAW spokesman says both side have agreed on about 2% of the contract language, leaving 98% left to negotiate.

IRAN TENSIONS | Iran's supreme leader announced on Tuesday that "there will be no talks with the U.S. at any level" -- remarks apparently meant to end all the speculation about a possible U.S.-Iran meeting between the two countries' presidents at the U.N. later this month.

OIL PRICES AMID TENSIONS | Oil prices surged Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil processing plant halted output of more than 5.7 million barrels of crude a day. But after an initial spike, crude oil prices moderated as traders analyzed the likely longer-term implications.

GR ARSONIST | The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person involved in two separate arson incidents on the city's northeast side.

CENSUS MEETING | A committee of community leaders wants to convince people who are suspicious or afraid of the government to participate in the 2020 census next spring.

FORECAST | Unseasonably warm temperatures will linger into the weekend with morning fog being a common theme. Today's highs will be in the low to mid 70s north and upper 70s elsewhere.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.