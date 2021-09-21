Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Sept. 21

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Sept. 21.

PFIZER FOR KIDS: Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

FRISBIE TRIAL: Judge David J. Buter found enough evidence to justify a trial for a man allegedly connected to the disappearance of Deanie Peters. James Frisbie, 61, is now going to circuit court. He plans to enter a not guilty plea in writing.

KIDNAP PLOT TRIAL: A judge has set a March 8 trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker set the new date Monday after defense lawyers seeking more time to prepare asked him to postpone an October trial.

GRANDVILLE TIKTOK TREND: Across the country, students are destroying school property and stealing items from classrooms as part of a new social media stunt. The viral challenge on TikTok known as "devious licks," which is slang for theft, recently caused trouble at Grandville High School.

Forecast | A cold front brings showers and storms with temperatures falling throughout the day. Get the full forecast here.

