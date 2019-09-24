MUSKEGON OFFICER LATEST | City leaders in Muskegon have released a redacted copy of the internal investigation into a city police officer with a framed Ku Klux Klan application discovered in his home, where he claimed he had the document because he is an avid antiques collector.

BUS DRIVER FIRED | A Dean Transportation school bus driver and bus aide have been fired for ordering several elementary students off the bus for eating and sharing a bag of chips on Wednesday, Sept. 18 -- several stops before their stop. The children were guided by older students to safety.

VOTER REGISTRATION DAY | September 24 is the 8th annual National Voter Registration Day. This year, more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations and corporate partners will join forces across the nation to help over 250,000 eligible voters update their registration or get registered for the first time.

DNC DEBATE CHANGES | The Democratic National Committee is increasing the polling and fundraising requirements for presidential candidates to qualify for the primary campaign's fifth debate in November. The party's Monday announcement comes as candidates make their final fundraising pushes to qualify for the Oct. 15-16 debates in Ohio.

NEW MICHIGAN BEER | Pure Michigan celebrated the first day of fall with a craft beer announcement -- and not just any craft beer, the most Michigan craft beer of them all. They have partnered up with Short's Brewing Company to release a new IPA, coming to stores very soon.

FORECAST | Cooler, less humid air settles into West Michigan with seasonable temperatures. Today will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

