Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Sept. 28

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Sept. 28.

ALPINE ACCIDENT: A 21-year-old Grand Rapids man was killed in a crash Monday in Walker. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the entrance ramp to westbound I-96 from Alpine Avenue. Police say a motorcycle and a sedan were involved.

WEST RIVER ACCIDENT: A car versus tree crash killed one Monday night in Walker. The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Turner Avenue near West River Drive. According to police, the car was being driven by a 33-year-old Comstock Park man.

MISSING KENT CO WOMAN: The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Grattan Township. Police say Katherine Ann Jones, 74, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday near Lessiter Avenue and Belding Road NE. Due to medical conditions, police are concerned for Katherine’s safety.

KENT CO BOOSTER SHOTS: Starting today, the Kent County Health Department will be offering booster shots at all three of its clinics. Those Pfizer boosters are available to people 65 and older, people in long-term care settings and people ages 50 to 64 with underlying conditions.

FORECAST | Beautiful early fall weather continues this week. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.