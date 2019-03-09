CONSUMERS STORM PREP | Consumers Energy says crews are monitoring approaching storms, which could result in high winds and power outages beginning Tuesday morning across the state. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible with these storms, and several rounds are possible throughout the day.

HURRICANE DORIAN LATEST | Dorian has weakened to a Category 3 hurricane but continues to batter the Bahamas as it remains almost at a standstill. The storm is still dangerous and still expected to get close to Florida's east coast before moving up alongside Georgia and the Carolinas.

IONIA SCHOOLS CLOSED | Ionia Public Schools is closed Tuesday because of a bomb threat over the weekend. Authorities were tipped off to the threat, which said a bomb had been placed in a locker at the high school and would go off Tuesday morning. The high school is on lockdown until a search is conducted. Other schools in the district are closed as a precaution.

PORTLAND SHOOTING | An 18-year-old man was shot at a recreational park in Ionia County on Monday. The extent of his injuries are still unknown, however authorities are working the case to learn more.

SKYLAR LASBY VISITATION | The community continues to mourn Skylar Lasby, a 12-year-old Saranac football player who collapsed at practice and later died. Two visitations are planned for Tuesday at the Saranac Community Church and Skylar's funeral is on Wednesday.

FORECAST | Multiple rounds of thunderstorms Tuesday will be followed by much cooler air. Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with morning and afternoon thunderstorms likely followed by a possible second round of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

