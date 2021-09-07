Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Sept. 7

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Sept. 7.

BEACH WARNINGS: Officials are reminding beachgoers to pay attention to flag warnings and beach hazard alerts after two men died in Lake Michigan’s rough waters over the holiday weekend. One incident happened in Allegan County and the other happened on a private beach in Ottawa County. Despite Labor Day being the unofficial end of summer, several warm days ahead are expected.

GAS PRICES: Gas prices this weekend were up 8 cents, making gas around $3.21 a gallon. This is 10 cents less than this time last month and $1 more than what drivers paid last year. AAA says Hurricane Ida is partially to blame.

CAR SALES PROJECTION: The big holiday blowout is a staple of the automotive industry, but the full court press advertising campaigns and lot clearing discounts have been noticeably absent this year. A limited supply of semiconductors has lead to a microchip shortage, and increased prices for aluminum, steel and rubber are also making cars more expensive to produce.

Forecast | Storms from 2 to 7 p.m. Gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible. Get the full forecast here.

