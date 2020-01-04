SCHOOLS MAY STAY CLOSED | Schools are bracing for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to issue an executive order in the coming days that will keep facilities closed through the rest of the academic year. Whitmer is expected to make a decision Thursday, April 2.

CEDAR SPRINGS OUTBREAK | A Cedar Springs nursing home has 31 residents and five staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. One resident is expected to return in a couple days, and the rest are in stable condition.

SMALL BUSINESS LOANS | Small businesses seeking through through the federal governments $2 trillion coronavirus relief package could receive money as soon as Friday. Companies will be able to submit applications on Friday, with an approval process that's been stripped down from the one used for traditional business loans.

WOODLAND FOOD PANTRY | Feeding America West Michigan is opening a new drive-thru food pantry today at Woodland Mall in Kentwood. It's intended to serve mall employees currently out of work, but it's available for anyone who needs food. Here's a list of food pantries providing reduced services and takeaway meals for those who need it.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be cloudy and not as cool, but temperature trend warmer next week -- several days will be in the 60s.

5 Day Planner - March 31, 2020

