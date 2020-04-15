WHITMER UNDER FIRE | A lawsuit was filed against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday over her stay at home order. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Detroit; it names five plaintiffs who are seeking damages, but primarily want to get the order lifted or revised.

FOOD BANKS HURTING | Food insecurity is a major consequence of the coronavirus crisis. The CEO of Feeding America West Michigan said they’ve never seen anything like the current demand, as nonperishable donations drop.

STIMULUS CHECKS | More than 80 million Americans should have a $1,200 stimulus check in their accounts by Wednesday, according to the Treasury Department. Paper checks should go out in the mail in the next four to five weeks.

COVID-19 TESTING EXPANSION | Michigan health officials have expanded the testing criteria for COVID-19 to include individuals with mild symptoms. The state has also created a COVID-19 test site finder to help residents locate testing sites near them.

FORECAST | Chilly air lingers Wednesday with flurries possible. The rest of the week will slowly warm up.

5 Day Planner - April 14, 2020

13 On Your Side

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.