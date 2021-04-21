Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, April 21.

CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY | Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. The jurors seated for the Chauvin trial deliberated for less than 12 hours before reaching their verdict. They delivered a verdict of guilty on all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

MI COVID PLAN | Republicans who control the Michigan House have unveiled a plan to spend federal COVID-19 aid, including a proposed $1.6 billion for road, water and broadband infrastructure. A committee will start to discuss the legislation Wednesday. It would allocate $13 billion total.

WHITECAPS TICKETS ON SALE | The West Michigan Whitecaps are selling a very limited number of single game tickets for the first time in 12 months. Tickets are going on sale today at 10 a.m. Depending on game date, anywhere from a couple hundred to a few hundred will be available.

FORECAST | Low temperatures tumble into the 20s Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Get the full forecast here.

