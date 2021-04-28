Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, April 28.

GRPD INVESTIGATION | Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne said there will be an internal investigation of a now-viral video that shows a GRPD officer punching a man several times in the face after trying to flee a traffic stop.

VEHICLE INTO POND | Bystanders and a Kent County Sheriff’s deputy worked quickly to free a woman who crashed her car into a pond Tuesday night in Gaines Township. The responding deputy and bystanders broke the car windows and pulled the woman to safety. Nobody was hurt.

DEVOS WALK-IN CLINIC | The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place will continue accepting walk-ins today. Anyone 18 and older can go to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic is also open to 16 and 17-year-olds, but a parent or guardian must be present. The walk-in clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

FORECAST | Temperatures will slowly drop in the coming days as rounds of rain and thunderstorms move through. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.