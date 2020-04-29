AMASH FOR PRESIDENT | After months of speculation, Rep. Justin Amash announced on Twitter Tuesday that he launched an exploratory committee to seek the the Libertarian Party's nomination for president.

MEAT PLANTS STAY OPEN | President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that uses the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing plants as critical infrastructure to keep plants open and prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on supermarket shelves.

SMALL BUSINESS LOANS DELAYED | The second round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program launched this week. However banks say the Small Business Administration is having a hard time keeping up with the number of applications and it's causing a delay in business owners getting their money.

REOPENING SCHOOLS | Dozens of states, including Michigan, have already ordered their schools to remain closed through the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, President Trump said states should "seriously consider" reopening public schools before the end of the year.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be cloudy and cooler with showers. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s.

5 Day Planner - April 28, 2020

13 On Your Side

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.