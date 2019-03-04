SUICIDAL MAN SHOT BY GRPD | A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Grand Rapids police officer. The officer is on administrative leave and MSP is taking over the investigation.

SHOTS FIRED NEAR 20 MONROE LIVE | GRPD was downtown Grand Rapids, near 20 Monroe Live, investigating reports of shots fired in the area.

ONE PERSON HURT IN I-96 CRASH | At least one person is in the hospital after a crash on the highway in Kent County.

CHICAGO ELECTS 1st BLACK WOMAN AS MAYOR | Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot defeated a longtime political insider Tuesday to become Chicago's next mayor, the first black woman and openly gay person to lead the nation's third-largest city.

63rd ANNIVERSARY OF WEST MICHIGAN TORNADOES | Today marks the 63rd anniversary of the deadliest tornado outbreak in Michigan's history. At least 17 people were killed and more than 300 were injured.

