Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, April 7.

MICHIGAN GETS VACCINE MONEY | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded Michigan $90,239,771 to support local efforts to increase vaccine uptake by expanding COVID-19 vaccine programs and ensuring greater equity and access to the vaccine.

NO MSTEP WAIVER | The U.S. Department of Education (USED) has denied Michigan’s request to waive the federal requirement to administer the state summative assessments, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) reported Tuesday. Local school districts will be expected to administer the state tests as scheduled.

US-131 FIRE AND CRASH | A vehicle fire closed off part of US-131 early Wednesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. on SB US-131 just after the I-96 exit. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash or fire.

FORECAST | Another day of very warm temperatures, then weather systems bring rain and thunderstorms through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

