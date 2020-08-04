NATIONAL COVID-19 LATEST | We are in the middle of what experts say will be the worst week yet in the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. will likely reach 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The total confirmed cases as of midnight ET Wednesday morning was 399,081, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll has reach 12,895.

MICHIGAN COVID-19 CASES | In the state's Tuesday update, officials reported 1,749 new cases, bringing the total to 18,970. The death toll has reached 845. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said "it's another tough 24 hours" in Michigan, according to the Associated Press.

CERTAIN COMMUNITIES HIT HARD | Across large cities that are hot spots for coronavirus, the disease is disproportionately killing African Americans. Data from the state of Michigan shows that 40% of the coronavirus deaths in Michigan are African Americans, even though they represent less than 15% of the population.

MERCY HEALTH DRIVE-THRU | Mercy Health is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for patients with a provider order to be tested at two locations: Grand Rapids and Muskegon. The drive-thru testing centers are for patients who are not sick enough to stay in the hospital and provide a safer way to perform the necessary swab test to diagnose COVID-19.

GUN LAKE CLOSURE | Gun Lake Casino will remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The casino is placing certain team member groups on a short-term furlough and it said it will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and MDHHS. All events including promotions, free play offers, and dining offers are postponed.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild, with late-afternoon and overnight shower. High 64°.

5 Day Planner - April 7, 2020

13 On Your Side

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.