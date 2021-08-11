Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Aug. 11

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Aug. 11.

STORM DAMAGE | Storms hit West Michigan late Tuesday night and packed quite a punch. The 50-plus mile-per-hour winds knocked down hundreds of power lines plus trees and branches. Those downed power lines are believed to be the cause of several fires overnight, including one at a barn in West Olive.

POWER OUTAGES | Many counties across Michigan are currently experiencing power outages after storms swept across the state Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Currently, the Consumers Energy power outage map shows Kent County with the most outages in West Michigan, with over 46,077 people without power.

MUSKEGON BIKE PROPOSAL | A party bike business could soon be coming to downtown Muskegon, but there's still some red tape that city commissioners are working through. The City Commission tabled the approval of the new business Koozie Kroozer Tuesday night, as they continue to work through logistics. Business Owner Scott Sittser says the vehicle is still in the works.

DEVOS NO GOV. RUN | Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says she will not run for Michigan governor in 2022, putting an end to speculation about the onetime Trump administration Cabinet member and partner in one of the state's most influential Republican couples.

Forecast | Damaging winds, heavy rain, and strong thunderstorms. Get the full forecast here.

