Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Aug. 18

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Aug. 18.

PROXMIRE FUNERAL SERVICES | A memorial service for Kalamazoo County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Proxmire is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22 in Kalamazoo. It will be held at 1 p.m. at Miller Auditorium. Those interested in attending are asked to arrive by noon. Masks will be required for the service.

NEWAYGO MISSING MAN | The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 11. Shane Michael Hornbeck is described as 6-foot-2, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

KENT CO HIGH TRANSMISSION | The COVID-19 transmission rate in Kent County has been upgraded to “high”, according to the CDC transmission map. The seven-day average for new cases rose more than 42% in the last week, with a positivity rate in the county sitting at just under 8%, according to the CDC.

KENTWOOD MASK MANDATE | Kentwood Schools will now be requiring masks for students and staff, but vaccination will not be mandatory. The district will also still offer a virtual academy for students in grades six through 12. Kentwood’s superintendent said 85% of staff members are vaccinated.

Forecast | Unseasonably warm weather through Saturday. Limited chances for showers and storms. Get the full forecast here.

