Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Aug. 25

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Aug. 25.

OTTAWA CO MASK PROTEST | Opponents of Ottawa County's mask mandates for K-6th grade students showed up to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioner's meeting Tuesday. Parents and children waited in the lobby outside of the county commissioner meeting chanting, singing, even praying.

BACK TO SCHOOL | More West Michigan school districts are gearing up for their first day today. Among them are Byron Center, Ravenna and Grand Haven public schools. Grand Haven is requiring all students and staff to wear a mask, even though the county health department only requires it for Pre-K through 6th grade.

WHITMER PLOT SENTENCING | A judge in Michigan will hand down the first sentence to a man who admits he plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Ty Garbin is one of six people charged in federal court. He's the only one to plead guilty so far.

MUSKEGON PEDAL CAB | A new pedal pub business is on its way to the streets of downtown Muskegon. The city commission approved an ordinance for "Koozie Kroozer" in the social district last night. Business is expected to begin in the next week or two.

Forecast | Thick air, hot temperatures, and chances for storms continue. Get the full forecast here.

