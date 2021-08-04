x
Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Aug. 4

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Aug. 4.
ELECTION RESULTS | Local elections took place across the state yesterday. Find out the election results here. 

CHILD SEX STING An Iowa man is facing federal charges for allegedly planning to sexually assault what he thought was a 12-year-old girl from Grandville.

ERIC PAYNE RETIRING | Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne announced he plans to retire in early 2022 after more than three decades in uniform, he said Tuesday. 

BIG THREE WEARING MASKS | Starting today, workers at the Detroit Three automakers will have to mask up — regardless of vaccination status.

FORECAST | Storms are ahead this week. Get the full forecast here.

