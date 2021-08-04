Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Aug. 4

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Aug. 4.

CHILD SEX STING | An Iowa man is facing federal charges for allegedly planning to sexually assault what he thought was a 12-year-old girl from Grandville.

ERIC PAYNE RETIRING | Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne announced he plans to retire in early 2022 after more than three decades in uniform, he said Tuesday.

BIG THREE WEARING MASKS | Starting today, workers at the Detroit Three automakers will have to mask up — regardless of vaccination status.

FORECAST | Storms are ahead this week. Get the full forecast here.

