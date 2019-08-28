AIRPORT ANNOUNCEMENTS | The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has two big announcements Wednesday: a $90 million expansion and a new airline. More details on both will come later today.

MI STARTS PLAN FOR SHUT DOWN | State officials have started "contingency planning" for a potential shut down. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led legislator have not reached an agreement on the budget for next fiscal year. Officials are working to figure out which government functions must continue -- and which can be stopped -- in the event of a shutdown.

TROPICAL STORM DORIAN | Tropical Storm Dorian made a last-minute shift in its path on Tuesday. The storm is expected to pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides, widespread flooding and power outages. President Donald Trump declared an emergency Tuesday night and ordered federal assistance for local authorities.

HUMAN RIGHTS ORDINANCE | The Grand Rapids City Commission unanimously passed a new human rights ordinance Tuesday night. In addition to already banned discrimination in housing, employment and opportunity, the new ordinance also prohibits what supporters call “bias crime reporting.”

GR POLICE CAPT. SUSPENDED | Grand Rapids Police Capt. Curt Vanderkooi was suspended for two days after he called immigration officials on an American citizen and veteran. The police department confirmed Tuesday that Vanderkooi served his suspension without pay. He has also been directed to attend additional training over the next 60 days.

FORECAST | Much cooler air returns Wednesday with the potential for a stray afternoon shower. Today will be partly cloudy, cooler and less humid with a few isolated showers possible in the afternoon.

