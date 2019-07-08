WM ELECTION RECAP | Yesterday was election day for many communities in West Michigan. On the ballots were local millages -- like one in Muskegon County for veterans that got overwhelming support -- and primary races, including the race for mayor in Grand Haven.

TRUMP VISITS SHOOTING SITES | President Donald Trump plans on visiting both El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, where 31 people were killed and dozens wounded in two separate mass shootings. The trip will be similar to those he's paid to grieving communities including Parkland, Florida and Las Vegas -- where he and the First Lady salute first responders and spend time with mourning families and survivors.

MISSING ALLEGAN GIRL FOUND | A missing 15-year-old Allegan County girl has been located in Warwick, Rhode Island. She was with a 43-year-old man who family says she may have been in contact with on social media. The 43-year-old was arrested and charged with four counts of 3rd degree sexual assault, along with a fugitive from justice.

EAS TEST TODAY | A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System will take place Wednesday, August 7 at 2:20 p.m. The test will be about a minute long on all radio, television, cable and direct broadcast satellite service providers who participate in the system.

RESTAURANT WEEK GR | Wednesday marks the start of a tasty few days in Grand Rapids! Restaurant Week GR kicks off today. More than 70 restaurants are participating, creating special menus that highlight fresh, local ingredients.

THE FORECAST | After another humid day, temperatures and humidity levels will fall starting Thursday. Today will begin with some patchy fog followed by some sunshine but clouds will then start to build by the afternoon.

