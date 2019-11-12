L.C. WALKER NAME CHANGE | Muskegon's city commission meeting lasted more than four hours on Tuesday night. The biggest issue up for a vote: Changing the name of the L.C. Walker Arena to the Mercy Health Arena.

BUDGET IMPASSE | The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has voted to restore more than half of the state funding that was vetoed during a budget impasse. The move Tuesday largely resolves a monthslong stalemate and addresses what to do with more than $370 million in unallocated funds in the new year.

IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES DEBATE | The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will begin debating the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump -- one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress. It sets up a potential impeachment vote before Christmas and Senate trial in January.

WOLVERINE WATER | A tentative $69.5 million settlement has been reached in ongoing litigation brought by the state of Michigan against Wolverine Worldwide for its contamination of groundwater with per- and polyflouroalkyl, also known as PFAS.

SHIPPING DEADLINES | Christmas Day is fast approaching and if you need to ship gifts out, you'll want to know the deadlines to ensure they get to where they need to be ON TIME! Here's a rundown of when you need to get those packages out.

FORECAST | Today will be partly to mostly cloudy and bitterly cold with highs around 20°. A few lake-effect snow showers may be present as well.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

