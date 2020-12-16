Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GVSU VIGIL | Grand Valley State University students are planning a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening in memory of first-year student Taylor DeRosa, who was found dead on campus over the weekend by a runner. Attendees are required to wear masks, social distance, and bring their own candle or flash light.

STIMULUS BILL NEGOTIATIONS | Top Congressional lawmakers negotiated late into the night on a package of COVID-19 relief bills. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says those talks will pick up again early Wednesday morning. There are several sticking points yet, including whether to send direct payments to Americans, but time is running out.

RESTAURANT PLEA | The restaurant and bar industry is urging state lawmakers to take action. Tuesday, the director of the Michigan License Beverage Associated made an appeal to legislators, saying "After years of praising the state's tourism industry.... it's time for state leaders to do something to save that very same industry." He said if something doesn't happen 51% of the state's bars and restaurants could close.

GRANHOLM-BIDEN NOMINATION | President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as Secretary of Energy. She was the governor from 2003 to 2010 and was the first woman to serve in that role. As Secretary of Energy, Granholm would be a key player in the efforts to combat climate change. The Energy Department is also in charge of maintaining the nation's nuclear weapons arsenal.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be cloudy and cold with light snow possible over the SE counties, but few in West Michigan will see snow flurries today. Get the full forecast here.

