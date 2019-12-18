SLICK COMMUTE | Your morning commute may be ugly. Due to lingering snow showers and temperatures ranging from the 10s to lower 20s -- the roads will be extra slick. Be sure to give yourself some extra time when heading out for the day.

IMPEACHMENT VOTE TODAY | The night before the expected impeachment of President Donald Trump, Republicans in the House have coined a story, aimed at Democrats, based on the classic Christmas story "T'was The Night Before Christmas."

TRUMP IN BATTLE CREEK | The president is holding a "Merry Christmas" rally in Battle Creek Wednesday evening at the Kellogg Arena. Pence will join him at the rally after speaking at a Workers for Trump event in Saginaw. Here's everything you need to know.

IMPAIRED DRIVING MONTH | Sheriff's deputies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers between Dec. 18 and Jan. 1, 2020, with the goal to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road and prevent serious injury or fatal traffic crashes involving impaired drivers.

FORECAST | Today will be partly to mostly cloudy and colder with lake-effect snow showers with some additional accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 10s to around 20°north to the low 20s south.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

