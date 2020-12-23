Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Dec. 23

GRAND RAPIDS SHOOTINGS | Grand Rapids Police continue to search for the suspect in a shooting that left two people injured. It happened on the city's northeast side. Earlier in the day, a shooting on the city's southeast side left one man dead, becoming Grand Rapids' 37th homicide of the year.
STIMULUS IN JEOPARDY | The $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill passed both the House and Senate in rapid succession and has been sent to President Donald Trump for his signature. However, the president said he will not sign the bill, saying it doesn't go far enough. In a speech on Twitter, the president called on Congress to amend the bill to send $2,000 to most Americans, rather than $600.
NEW STATE PROGRAMS | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new state programs aimed at helping struggling restaurants. Now restaurants will be able to accept SNAP benefits to buy meals. The state will also be re-starting a liquor buyback program.
A big warm-up Wednesday before bitterly cold air comes tonight.
