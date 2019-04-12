PENCE IN HOLLAND | Vice President Mike Pence will be in West Michigan Wednesday, Dec. 4 touring three different cities before attending a Keep America Great event in Holland. Here's everything you need to know about his visit to Michigan.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The House Judiciary Committee is moving swiftly to weigh findings by fellow lawmakers that President Donald Trump misused the power of his office for personal political gain and then obstructed Congress' investigation as possible grounds for impeachment. There will be more hearings Wednesday starting at 10 a.m., you can watch the proceedings live here.

KENTWOOD DOUBLE MURDER | A 36-year-old man is in custody after he turned himself in to police, saying he killed two of his friends. Authorities will release the suspect's name and charges following his arraignment.

HUNTING DEBATE | Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature has given final approval to a bill that would lift a state ban on using bait to hunt deer, but it faces a veto from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

MARIJUANA SALES | On Sunday, Dec. 1, Michiganders could legally buy recreational marijuana. Crowds formed at the few shops with licenses so far and the sales totaled more than $200,000 on the first day of business at a handful of Michigan shops.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly cloudy and seasonable with a few flurries possible mainly north. Highs in the mid 30s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.