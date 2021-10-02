Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

CALVIN LOCKDOWN | Calvin University is under lockdown due to a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus. Dining halls will now be takeout only and all public seating areas are closed. Sports are on hold and students are not supposed to gather outside the classroom. The new restrictions will be in effect for two weeks.

LOWEST CASE COUNT | The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is seeing significant progress in the fight against COVID-19. The state reported just 563 new cases Tuesday, the lowest total case count since Sept. 22. The positivity rate is also around 4% -- very close to 3% goal set forth by the state.

GR AMPHITHEATER | City-owned property along the Grand River could be sold and become the site of a 14-thousand seat amphitheater under an agreement passed unanimously by Grand Rapids commissioners. Before plans move forward, a sewer needs to be moved away from the area. The $18 million project could begin this spring.

FORECAST | Unusually frigid temperatures stick around for the next ten days. Get the full forecast here.

