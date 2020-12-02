MSU HIRES NEW COACH | Reports Wednesday say Michigan State plans on hiring Colorado head coach Mel Tucker to take Mark Dantonio's place in East Lansing.

NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY | Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, but it wasn't as nearly as wide a margin as it was in 2016. President Donald Trump won the GOP primary against minimal opposition.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST | Health officials in Kent County say three people voluntarily quarantined themselves after returning the U.S. from China, where a current outbreak of coronavirus has taken lives of more than 1,100 people.

OSU PLAYERS | Two Ohio State students and football players are charged with rape and kidnapping. According to a statement from the university, the players have been suspended from all activities involving the team.

SCHOOL COUNT DAY | Wednesday, Feb. 12 is an important day for state school funding -- it's Count Day. Today is the day all public school in Michigan tally up the number of students attending their school and each student translates into state funding.

FORECAST | The coldest air of 2020 moves in just before the weekend. Wednesday morning there will be sunshine followed by increasing afternoon clouds, high temperatures around 35°.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

