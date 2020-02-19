DEADLY CRASH ALPINE TWP. | A 51-year-old man died in a crash that shut down both directions of Alpine Avenue at 7 Mile Road Tuesday evening.

MUSKEGON BUS MEETING | Muskegon Area Transit System (MATS) will host two public presentations Wednesday, Feb. 19 for community members to hear results of route study.

ALLEGAN DAY CARE SHUT DOWN | State officials have ordered an Otsego day care center to shut down while they investigate abuse allegations.

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE TONIGHT | The Democratic presidential candidates will meet in Las Vegas Wednesday night for another debate. Here are five questions ahead of the faceoff.

BLACK HISTORY WALKING TOURS | A Grand Rapids native is giving the community an up-close look at the impact African Americans have made on the city through walking tours of downtown.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs will be unseasonably cold in the 20s through Thursday.

