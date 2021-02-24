Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Feb. 24

TIGER WOODS CRASH | Golf star Tiger Words is out of surgery, awake, and responsive Wednesday morning. Doctors said Woods suffered multiple compound fractures to his leg, as well as other broken bones in his ankle and foot. Woods rolled his SUV Tuesday morning in Los Angeles County while heading to a TV shoot.

MERCY HEALTH COVID PATIENTS | Mercy Health Muskegon no longer has any COVID-19 inpatients, the hospital network announced Tuesday morning. This is the first time the hospital has had zero COVID-19 inpatients since March 2020. Hospitalizations statewide are down as well, with fewer than a thousands patients reported.

MI HEALTH WORKERS PAY CUT | Thousands of direct care workers could soon lose their pandemic raises. The Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer haven't been able to agree on how to use COVID-19 relief funds, meaning the $2 hourly raise for in-home health workers could expire this Sunday without an extension.

FORECAST | Temperatures climb to 40° again Wednesday with some sunshine. Get the full forecast here.

