LAKE MICHIGAN WATER RESCUE | Crews from multiple departments were out Tuesday night searching Lake Michigan near Pere Marquette Beach for a missing man. The search was suspended last night but may pick back up Wednesday morning, weather permitting.

GR RECREATIONAL POT DELAY | The future of recreational marijuana in Grand Rapids is at a standstill after a city commission meeting Tuesday. City commissioners voted to halt any action regarding recreational pot for the next six months in a morning meeting.

COVID-19 LATEST | The first U.S. military service member has been added to the list of American infected with the coronavirus, known now as COVID-19. The solder is station in South Korea and was under self-quarantined when he tested positive.

DEBATE RECAP | The candidates ended the final Democratic debate before Super Tuesday, where more than 30% of the delegates are decided, discussing what they believe are the biggest misconceptions about them. Here's a full recap of Tuesday night in South Carolina.

MEDICAID WORK RULES | Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is asking for a quick court ruling on the legality of Michigan's Medicaid work requirements. The state hopes to avoid sending notices to more than 80,000 people who didn't comply in the first month of the rules.

FORECAST | Light snow stays mainly southeast Wednesday, but all of West Michigan will be feeling the cold.

