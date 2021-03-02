Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

LONGER SCHOOL YEAR | The state's top education official says schools should consider adding days to the school calendar next year. State Superintendent Michael Rice told lawmakers Tuesday that students are falling behind because of the pandemic.

TEACHER COVID TESTING | The state will begin rolling out a voluntary weekly COVID-19 testing program for teachers. The free rapid testing is being offered at educators at both public and private schools and comes just a few weeks ahead of a deadline for all districts to offer an in-person learning option.

CAPITOL OFFICER IN HONOR | Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick currently lies in honor inside the Capitol Rotunda. Sicknick died from injuries suffered during the violent siege on the Capitol last month. He is just the third person in the last six years to receive the honor.

MEIJER TOWNHALL | Rep. Peter Meijer will host his first virtual town hall Wednesday evening and is expected to field questions about his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. He was one of 13 Republicans in the House to vote for impeachment.

FORECAST | Enjoy a sunny and seasonable Wednesday. Snow and frigid air move in starting Thursday. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.