SOTU RECAP | President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday and leaned hard on the strong U.S. economy as he made the case for his reelection. Trump's speech was on the even of a Senate vote on his impeachment, where he expected to be acquitted.

IOWA CAUCUS RESULTS | Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders remain in a tight battle for the lead in the Iowa caucuses following a new round of results were released late Tuesday night.

GR SHOOTING INCIDENT | The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a parole absconder, who is considered armed and dangerous, after the fugitive fired shots at a federal marshal's car on the city's southeast side Tuesday afternoon, according to GRPD.

MISSING TEEN | The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing teen who is "cognitively impaired" and is not taking her medication. Brianna Johnson, 17, was last seen walking through the YMCA parking lot Monday evening.

DANTONIO STEPPING DOWN | Mark Dantonio announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is retiring as the head football coach of Michigan State University. His retirement is being met with praise in the college football world -- Dantonio became the winningest head coach in Sept. 2019 after his 110th victory, taking MSU to the Rose Bowl in 2014 and Cotton Bowl in 2015.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, cooler and a high temp of 32°. Minor snow accumulations are expected through Thursday night.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

