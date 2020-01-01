NEW LAWS 2020 | From cheaper auto insurance to placing the first legal sports gambling bets -- there are a number of policies that passed in 2019 that will truly kick off 2020.

TRUMP EMBASSY RESPONSE | President Donald Trump has ordered about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East with about 3,000 more preparing for possible deployment in the next several days after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq by dozens of Iran-supported militiamen.

INMATE DEATH | A 24-year-old man died in the Kent County Correctional Facility on Monday, police said. The inmate had been at the jail since Sept. 18 and was awaiting trial on third degree arson, second degree arson and operating while intoxicated.

MEIJER EGG RECALL | Frozen hard-boiled egg products that was used in salad bars at two Meijer stores in Grand Rapids have been recalled. The eggs have the potential risk of listeria. There have been no illnesses reported to date.

FRIENDS LEAVING NETFLIX | The hit sitcom "Friends" left popular streaming service Netflix on Dec. 31. Now, fans of the show will need a subscription to HBO Max, which launches May 2020 to rewatch the 10-season series.

FORECAST | Developing sunshine and highs in the mid 30s bring a calm start to 2020.

