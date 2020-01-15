HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER SEARCH | Authorities are searching for the driver that did not stop for a school bus and hit a 14-year-old Muskegon County student, sending him to the hospital in critical condition with two broken legs. The driver did not stop after the incident and has not come forward yet.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The House is preparing to vote to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate Wednesday for a landmark trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal.

DEBATE RECAP | The Democratic presidential candidates met in Iowa for the final debate before the first primary votes are cast in about three weeks. Because this was the smallest debate field of this election, candidates had more opportunity to criticize each other's proposals as well as tout their own.

PARK PLACE OPENS FRIDAY | Park Place Provisionary in Muskegon will start selling adult-use, recreational marijuana on Friday, Jan. 17. The dispensary will be giving away t-shirts to the first 100 customers that read "I made history and all I got with this dope t-shirt."

OTTAWA VAPING BAN | During Tuesday's Ottawa County Board of Commissioners regular session, officials approved the proposal to ban vaping on county-owned property and in all enclosed public and private worksites and public places, such as stores, banks, libraries, sports arenas and more.

FORECAST | Light rain and snow track through West Michigan mid-day. Today will be cloudy and cool with afternoon rain south and snow north. High 36°.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.