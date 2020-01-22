IMPEACHMENT TRIAL CONTINUES | The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is expected to resume at 1 p.m. Wednesday, after a nearly 13-hour marathon day that included votes on 11 different amendments, and some arguments by both legal teams that got personal.

NEW HIGH RISE IN GR | A new 24-story, multi-use building will be going up downtown Grand Rapids, across from the Van Andel Arena. On the ground floor would be a restaurant. There would be five floors of parking, three floors of office space, 10 floors of residential apartments, and 5 floors of condos.

CORONAVIRUS MEETING | The World Health Organization is expected to meet Wednesday to decide whether to declare an outbreak of coronavirus -- which started in China -- an international public health emergency after a confirmed case touched down in Seattle, Washington.

NEW GR FIRE STATION | The Grand Rapids City Commission approved plans for a new fire station on South Division Avenue Tuesday. The city plans on buying property from an non-profit in the area and replacing a fire station that has running since 1926.

MI GUN SANCTUARY | A House resolution was introduced Tuesday to declare Michigan a Second Amendment sanctuary state, affirming “the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.’’ Fifteen state representatives attached their name to the resolution.

FORECAST | Light snow showers move in Thursday and continue through Saturday. Today will be cloudy and cool, but not as cold.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.