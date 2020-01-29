SITUATION IN NEWAYGO CO. | Authorities have surrounded a home in Newaygo County since late Tuesday evening in what started as a neighbor dispute. Not many details about the situation were released, but police did have their guns drawn.

STATE OF THE STATE TONIGHT | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the State of the State address Wednesday evening in Lansing. She is expected to touch on a new direction for road funding, the state's Jail Reform Task Force, and possibly even lakeshore erosion.

KOBE LATEST | Federal agents are investigating the cause of the crash that killed nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter over the weekend. Some experts are now wondering if the pressure of flying a celebrity may have clouded the pilot's judgement and sent him into a dangerous situation.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | What's next for the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump? Now that opening arguments from both sides have wrapped up -- Wednesday and Thursday will be the days senators get to grill lawyers on both sides.

GR RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA | The city of Grand Rapids will start accepting recreational marijuana applications on April 20, which is unofficially and widely recognized as Weed Day. City officials fully realize the comic coincidence opening applications on that day, but say that it's for a reason.

FORECAST | Overcast skies and seasonal temperatures close out the week. A wintry mix will arrive Friday evening.

