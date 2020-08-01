GRAND RAPIDS SHOOTING | Authorities in Grand Rapids are investigating a homicide that happened on the city's northeast side early Wednesday morning.

IRAN ATTACK | The Pentagon has confirmed that more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched from Iran targeting at least two airbases in Iraq where American troopers are stationed.

CHANCE TRIAL CONTINUES | The father of convicted killer Jared Chance “did nothing wrong’’ in the days after the murder of Ashley Young, and even took his son to police, his attorney told jurors on Tuesday.

BLOOD DONATIONS | Versiti Blood Center of Michigan has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations as communities throughout the state are facing a potential crisis.

GVSU SOCCER TEAM | After winning their sixth national championship, the Grand Valley State University Soccer team will be honored for their success at the state capital building.

FORECAST | Lake-effect snow showers wrap early, leaving a cold yet dry afternoon.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

