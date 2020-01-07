Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

COVID-19 CASES IN GR | The Grand Rapids and Lansing regions were moved into higher risk phases for COVID-19 on the state's MI Safe Start Map as cases per capita have increased in recent weeks. But, these risk categories do not mean the regions are moving back to a more restricted economic phase.

BACK TO SCHOOL | After months of physical closure due to the pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced over a week ago that schools may reopen in the fall. On Tuesday, she released a road map for what that return will look like.

CAR INSURANCE CHANGES | Michigan drivers who renew or buy car insurance face a choice starting Thursday, July 1: stick with unlimited medical coverage, go with less or — for seniors with Medicare — opt out entirely. The decision is a signature feature of a new law that will lower the cost of personal injury protection benefits.

ALLENDALE STATUE VOTE | A controversial Civil War statue at an Allendale park will stay up for now, the township board decided Tuesday night. The board created a committee that will present a recommendation for the board about a master plan on what to do about the statue.

FORECAST | High temperatures reach the 90s through the holiday weekend. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.