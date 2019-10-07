BB GUN ORDINANCE | The Grand Rapids City Attorney says there is a proposed ordinance in the works to ban the brandishing of replica guns, BB guns, and paint guns -- anything that can be mistaken for a real firearm after a 13-year-old boy was handcuffed for having a BB gun on July 4.

LEE IACOCCA FUNERAL | The "Father of the Mustang" Lee Iacocca's funeral is today in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. He died last week at the age of 94. He is credited with creating the Mustang and saving Chrysler from bankruptcy in the 1980s.

RIP TORN DIES | Actor Rip Torn died Tuesday at his home in Lakeville, Conn. He was 88. Torn won an Emmy Award for playing Artie the Producer on "The Larry Sanders Show" and is well known more recently for playing Zed in "Men in Black" and Patches O'Houlihan in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story."

NEW HOTEL IN MUSKEGON | The Depot, owned by the same people who own Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich shack, will be officially opened at a ribbon cutting ceremony later today. The boutique hotel has three rooms that maintain some of the original architecture.

TEAM USA PARADE | The nation will celebrate the U.S. women's national team with a parade up the Canyon of Heroes in New York today. This is just days after beating the Netherlands 2-0 and capturing a record 4th Women's World Cup title.

THE FORECAST | Torrential rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds could accompany the strongest storms Wednesday. Today will become mostly sunny, very warm and very humid with late-afternoon and early-evening thunderstorms possible.

