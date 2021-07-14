Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, July 14

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, July 14.

MUSKEGON CENSURE | The Muskegon County Board of Commissioners voted 5-4 Tuesday evening against a motion to censor a commissioner for a Facebook post attacking another commissioner. The censure would not have prohibited Lahring from speaking publicly but would serve as a public reprimand and indicate the board’s disapproval.

DEADLY CRASH | One person was killed and three people were hospitalized after a crash on Belding Road in Cannon Township Tuesday afternoon. Michigan State Police say a GMC truck traveling westbound crossed the center line and collided with an Acura MDX traveling eastbound. The truck overturned and caught fire.

URBAN LEAGUE CURE VIOLENCE | The Grand Rapids City Commission unanimously voted Tuesday evening to partner with the Grand Rapids Urban League to approach violence in the city. The group will use a "Cure Violence" model and work with Cure Violence Global to implement it in Grand Rapids. According to city officials, Cure Violence sends trained teams of "violence interrupters" to preempt violence and shootings.

MI SHOT TO WIN ANNOUNCEMENT | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce the first round of MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes winners Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. Four winners will receive $50,000. According to the governor's office, 1,724,771 Michiganders have registered for the sweepstakes as of Tuesday morning.

FORECAST | Showers and storms return late tonight. Get the full forecast here.

